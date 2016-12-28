With the calendar about to turn over into 2017, it’s time to track down the most popular stories of the past 12 months. A holiday deep dive into our analytics reveals the viral click-bait and the stories and photo features you couldn’t get enough of.
#10 Life After Royalex
As canoeists still ponder the end of Royalex, a plastic laminate used to construct ultra-tough canoes, single-blade evangelist Darren Bush explored the options in this six-boat canoe review rundown.
#9 Russian Boaters Claim a First Descent in China
Russian rafters are known for their quirky equipment and nerves of steel. In this nail-biter video, a team of cataraft paddlers ventured into the gnarly Cherchen River gorge in far northwest China.
#8 Digital Features: The Confluence and Land of Ice and Bears
We’re proud to share rich, sensory-stimulating digital features that combine great writing with photos and video that jumps off the screen. The adventure by C&K‘s Zak Podmore down the Little Colorado River and Tara Mulvany and Jaime Sharp’s report from sea kayaking Svalbard were your two favorites.
#7 Top Gear: Wingman Outfitter System
In August, C&K editor-at-large Alan Kesselheim reviewed the Wingman, a “Huck Finn rig” that uses two coolers to turn a canoe into a tri-hull. Sound strange? Maybe that’s why it was our most popular gear piece of the year.
#6 Platform Paddle Camping in North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina is a watery landscape of coastal plains and wetlands. That reality is great for canoeing and kayaking, but not so suitable for camping. Last January, we reported on a network of 40 elevated campsites for overnight paddling trips, and highlighted our top six.
#5 Nantahala Wildfire
November wildfires ripped through hills surrounding some of North Carolina’s most popular whitewater rivers, and nearly claimed the legendary Nantahala Outdoor Center.
#4 Oklahoma Whitewater Center Opens
Oklahoma City’s new $45 million artificial whitewater course was big news when it opened in May 2016.
#3 Get Your Shoulders in Shape
A skills piece from paddling exercise specialist Kim Russell posted in February was your third-favorite story of the year.
#2 Grand Canyon Speed Record Falls Again
With a decades-old record for the fastest-ever descent of the Grand Canyon falling twice in a week in January 2016, our in-depth coverage of Ben Orkin’s 34-hour run was a wildly popular read.
#1 Sticky Superlatives Triple Tie: Shark Chases Kayak, Grand Canyon Flash Flood, and Canoeist Runs Slave River
Shark chases kayaker; flash-flood on the Grand Canyon; and a tiny boat tackles a giant wave: We know viral videos when we see them. Once again, you-won’t-believe-this videos took the cake in a three-way tie for our most popular post(s) of 2016.
