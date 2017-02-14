Siskel and Ebert, eat your heart out. It’s time to get your cinematic paddling juices flowing again, while benefiting American Whitewater, at the 35th-annual National Paddling Film Festival, to be held on Feb. 17-18 in Frankfort, KY, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery.

For 35 years the NPFF has been hosting a competition to determine the best in paddlesport videos and images.

The festival has provided the paddling community with a fun and profitable event to support American Whitewater and river stewardship. In that time, the NPFF has also helped to raise the quality of paddlesport entertainment by providing recognition of talent along with important and useful feedback for the artists who submit to the show.

Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door.

Included, as always, in this year’s festivities will be sponsor booths, a silent auction, parties, Chili Cookoff (meat, veggie, and most unusual categories, plus the crowing of the Chili King/Queen). And there’s the annual race–The Jess Cup. The Not-NPFF Downriver Race and Club Championship will be held Saturday on Elkhorn Creek. Race begins at noon and check-in is at Elkhorn /AW Acres. You don’t have to compete to go down river – but dress warmly. The Not-NPFF race is not associated with NPFF, and no liability is assumed by NPFF or its volunteers. Hence, the Not-NPFF name. Food vendors will also be selling food each night.

The 2015 Still Photo Winner

Schedule of Events

Friday

5:00 PM – Doors Open/Beer Starts Flowing/Films Start

8:00 PM – Guest Speaker

9:00 PM – Films Continue

11:00 PM – End of Day 1

Saturday

10:00 AM- 2:00 PM Bourbon Tour on the Hour

12:00 noon – Not-NPFF Race check-in at Elkhorn / AW Acres

1:00 PM – Not-NPFF Race start

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Bourbon Tasting

5:00 PM – Films Start

8:00 PM – Chili Cookoff Served

9:00 PM – Director remarks, Raffles, Film Winners Announced

9:00 PM – Wrap-up Silent Auction bidding

9:20 PM – 11:00 PM Pick-up Silent Auction items

9:45 PM – Guest Host

11:00 PM – End of 2016 NPFF

Info: www.npff.org