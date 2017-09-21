Cross-Canada Dispatch #4: Every Day Counts

PRESENTED BY COBRA ELECTRONICS

Two weeks ago, on Sept. 8, Mike Ranta hauled his canoe on a battered portage cart 23 long miles to Thunder Bay. This city in northwestern Ontario, located at the head of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was once a hub of the fur trade. Two centuries ago, weary voyageurs would summon energy for the great rendezvous—the biggest party of the season. Hardened "hivernant" paddlers who overwintered in the Canadian north met with "pork eater" crews arriving from Montreal. The trouble for Ranta, the charismatic modern day voyageur attempting his third cross-Canada canoe voyage, is that he's arriving nearly two months late.

Ranta, who hails from nearby town of Atikokan, spent the prior weekend resting and visiting with friends and family before setting off on Lake Superior—the vast inland lake he says is his favorite place to paddle in Canada. Odds are, the notoriously fickle weather of the big lake will determine his final destination. Ranta will end his trip on day 214 (the end date of his last two epics), whether he's achieved his goal of reaching saltwater or not. The duo is accordingly now eyeing a scaled-back goal of reaching tidewater on the St. Lawrence River this time around, instead of the original goal: Canada’s Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

So far, the weather hasn't been in Ranta's favor. He and his traveling partner, photojournalist and C&K Contributing Photographer David Jackson, spent nearly two months stormbound on the sprawling lakes of the Canadian prairies. "It's so late to be just reaching Gichigami [Lake Superior]," Ranta admitted.

On his 2014 expedition, Ranta spent 29 days transiting Lake Superior's north shore; the 550-mile leg took him 23 days in 2016. But both times were much earlier in the season. Lake Superior is generally calmest in June and July. As the water warms in late August, it breeds stronger and longer-lasting winds, which produce ocean-like waves. With less than two months to go to his 214-day deadline, Superior holds all the cards.

Spitzii on dawn patrol in the boundary waters, Crane Lake, Ontario. #canada150 #boundarywaters #greatcanadianbirthdaypaddle #discoveron A post shared by David Jackson (@davidjackson__) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT



Not that Ranta isn't up for a challenge. On his Instagram feed, Jackson documented the pair's "manic" passage through the Boundary Waters, legendary canoe country along the Canada-U.S. border. Once he finally escaped stormy Lake Winnipeg, Ranta powered 180 upstream miles on the Winnipeg River three times faster than his 2014 pace. "If one element shines through on this great journey," wrote Jackson, "it is that Mike Ranta has boundless resilience and everlasting perseverance."

"We will give it an honest 214 days," Ranta said. "That's all a fella can do."

Mike Ranta and Spitzii spend forty-eight hours in the eerie atmosphere of Rainy Lake, Ontario. #discoveron #canada150 #greatcanadianbirthdaypaddle A post shared by David Jackson (@davidjackson__) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Now as they paddle through the remote, island-choked waters of the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, Jackson and Ranta are playing a game of cat and mouse, scampering between safe harbors and waiting things out when the weather turns nasty. In many ways, the "Inland Sea" can live up to her reputation of being terrifyingly temperamental, with the potential to breed powerful storms and produce oceanic waves. But, paradoxically, small, light crafts like canoes and sea kayaks are in some ways the safest—and certainly the most intimate—way to explore Lake Superior.

After just over a week on Superior, Ranta's GPS track illustrates a journey of stops and starts. "Spitzii was right and wow we're getting some krazy winds! All good and no trees coming down yet," Ranta commented by satellite messenger to his Facebook page on September 20. Later that evening, he issued an update: "Woo hoo the winds have totally calmed off so hoping to get out first lite! Need some good energy sent our way…" Ranta and Jackson were back on the water September 21, tackling a heavy swell and thick fog (another Lake Superior calling card).

Yet Ranta insists Lake Superior has always been the greatest highlight of the cross-Canada paddles, "hands down." He adds, "That lake has such great energy from Thunder Bay to Sault Ste. Marie." His heroes, the legendary French Canadian voyageurs, who served as the human engines of the Canadian fur trade 200 years ago, immortalized many of Lake Superior’s most recognizable landforms: Outside of Thunder Bay, the sandstone cliffs of the Sleeping Giant overlook the lake's western edge; conspicuous twin rounded hills—located near Ranta and Jackson’s current position—were coined "Les Mamelles", no doubt by a lonely voyageur crew; the remote, wild nature of Pukaskwa National Park is captured by Pointe La Canadienne, a bold, wave-washed headland; and the massive promontory of Gros Cap, juts into the broad reaches of open water that comprise Lake Superior’s eastern end. When the lake was too rough to allow safe passage for their 36-foot birchbark canoes, the restless voyageurs complained about "La Veille"—the old woman wind.

Superior's fall storms are the thing of legend (think Gordon Lightfoot's classic ballad, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald"). Destination aside, this year Ranta may have more time than usual to sit back, relax and soak up the energy of autumn in his favorite place.

— Stay tuned to CanoeKayak.com for more updates and Dispatches presented by Cobra Electronics as the expedition progresses. For more Mike Ranta: