Want to fish pointed one direction, regardless of current or wind? Learn to rig a dolly anchor setup on your fish ‘yak with a few basic tools and components. Most kayak fishing anchor setups can be cumbersome when mounted to your stern and hard to adjust from your seat. The dolly anchor setup gives you a versatility to move the anchor from stern to bow as conditions dictate, all from the seat of your boat. Worried about drilling that hole in your hull? Get over it; the rubber-sleeved well nuts expand to keep you sealed tight and riding dry.

Filmed on a WASPcam in Washington state's Lake Entiat.

Stay tuned for the next installment in DIY Hacks and check out Rigging with a Dropper Loop Knot.