The Jackson Coosa FD gets a review from the Felsenthal NWR by Drew Ross.

Film, photos, and words by Drew Ross

I've been considering a pedal kayak for a few years. But, I was always hesitant to purchase one for my local area because I feared it would be more trouble than it's worth. Most of my fishing is done in water that's full of standing timber, cypress trees, and logs. When Jackson Kayak introduced the new Coosa FD I was immediately drawn to it because of the Flex Drive’s ability to hit an obstruction and fold into the hull of the kayak. That one feature is the most important to me.

Since picking up the Coosa FD I've had it on the water three days. I'm not saying it's the best pedal kayak for everyone, but I'm confident I made the right decision. The first thing I noticed was the turning radius. Fishing in a cypress swamp means moving in and out of trees. The rudder is very responsive allowing for quick turns without sacrificing stability.

Speaking of which, the stability is top shelf. The Coosa FD is 360 degrees approved. Watch the video and you see what I'm talking about. Standing is not an issue, which is important because I believe I'll also be able to fly-fish from it. After some minor tweaks of course.

Like I said in the beginning, it's not perfect. It's not what I would consider a fast kayak and will not win a sprint. In fact, I'm pretty sure I can paddle my Mayfly faster in a short distance. But there's not arguing that you'll cover more water because of the ability to keep pedaling while you fish. My second day out I covered 10 miles of water and saw places in Felsenthal NWR that I had never seen before.

If you're looking for a pedal style kayak be sure you take a look at the Jackson Kayak Coosa FD. It's not the best choice for every environment but if yours is similar to mine, then you'll probably appreciate the stability, maneuverability, and more importantly the FD's ability to take an impact. I'm really happy with how it performs for me in my environment.

— More on Jackson Coosa FD, Drew Ross