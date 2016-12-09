($19.99-49.99, practicalpower.com)

The Luminoodle is an ultra-bright five- to 10-foot string of white LEDs, powered by any USB battery bank. We tested the Plus model, which includes Practical Power’s four-ounce, 4400-mAh lithium battery pack. The Luminoodle lights up campsites in the shoulder season, providing a light source that’s fun and versatile: String it up like Christmas lights above a picnic table or in the tent, or pack it in its translucent stuff sack to use it like a lantern. Including the battery pack, total weight for the 10-foot model is barely 10 ounces.