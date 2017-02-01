The Bushcooker is hand-made right here in the US of A by Don Kevilus, a practitioner of bushcraft and what my grandfather would call the genuine article. Don, his wife, and his friend Steve make all the stoves they sell. The design is from Don’s head, and it’s a good one.

The Bushcooker design is simple and brilliant. The bottom of the burn chamber is shaped like the turbine of a jet engine, and is suspended off the base of the stove. Ventilation holes around the bottom pull in air and the vanes of the chamber swirl the flames, creating a better burn. Holes at the top of the burn chamber provide hot air for secondary combustion, so smoke is minimized and the extra heat makes the Bushcooker more efficient.

I like the way it burns small wood. The cyclone created by the rising heat produces flames that cover the bottom and sometimes the sides of the pot. It’s easy to add sticks by lifting up the pot and adding a handful of fuel. Because it burns hot, there is almost complete combustion, and only a few teaspoons of ash are left behind. Because of this thorough combustion, the Bushcooker was very efficient and had the fastest boil time for wood.

The optional Trangia alcohol burner made the Bushcooker versatile. Hanging from a small spring-loaded mechanism, the burner was the ideal distance from the pot and worked wonderfully, though not as fast as the fire. Still, I would definitely consider the Trangia burner as a way to use your stove when fuel is scarce or it has been very wet.

The Bushcooker comes with a shield that fits around the stove and the pot, with holes along the bottom to increase ventilation. I didn’t have to use it, but I imagine it would be quite helpful in windy conditions.

The Bushcooker needed two Esbit tablets to reach a boil, so I just measured maximum temperature with one tablet.

Trangia Methanol Cup:

Water baseline temperature of 61 degrees.

Rolling boil at 7:23.



One Esbit Tablet:

Water baseline temperature of 63 degrees.

6:17: 191 degrees (maximum temperature).

Wood Test:

Water baseline temperature of 61 degrees.

Rolling boil at 3:34.

More biofuel campstoves:

Homepage: Four biomass fuel stoves Use these stoves to fuel your next paddle-camping adventure with biofuels

Kelly Kettle Fueled by twigs, grasses, and driftwood, the Kelly Kettle made something out of nothing.

Emberlit Original Stove It weighs nothing and works great. You won’t find a lighter, more compact stove.