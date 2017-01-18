Last week, I attended the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was on the lookout for new water and camping gear as I navigated the stalls of the bustling trade show. The food trucks were live, the music was loud (in some areas), and everyone seemed to be in good spirits on the last day of the market. I roamed the aisles for the majority of the day, searching for the right lineup of products that stood out to me. Narrowing down my top 5 was tough task, and I have not used the products in question. The following items earned a second look as the padding season nears.



1. Klean Kanteen Insulated Wide 20 oz

Vacuum insulated with double wall construction, the Klean Kanteen Insulated Wide seems ready keep the morning coffee hot (14 hours) as well as water cold (40 hours) later in the day. The wide mouth (1.75”) looks lovely for filling up while keeping the spilling to a minimum. Even though the Cafe Cap is deemed spill-proof, I would elect to swap that out for the Wide Loop Cap, which lends itself nicely to attaching a carabiner. (www.kleankanteen.com)



2. PARA’KITO Mosquito Repellent (Refillable bands and clips)

Containing no DEET, these products instead use natural essential oil inserts (which last for 15 days each) that the PARA’KITO bands diffuse around the wearer, repelling insects. They come in a wide range of colors, and PARA’KITO offers a kids line as well. The bands are waterproof (always a plus for paddlers), and they won’t wash off in the water. Active ingredients include: Citronella, rosemary, geranium, mint, clove, peppermint, and cinnamon oils. (www.parakito.com)

3. Goal Zero Nomad 7 Solar Panel

This waterproof solar panel weighs in at 16.2 oz, has a solar capacity of 7W (8-9V), and a power output of USB 1A (5W max). There are USB ports located on either side, as well as a micro USB for charging power banks, head lamps, GPS devices and smartphones. The newest version of this product has a smartphone charge time of approximately 4 hours and boasts a new feature that automatically refreshes the panel every time you lose sunlight and gain it back. If you intend to charge multiple devices, I would recommend the Nomad 14, as the 7 is better suited to one or two devices. (www.goalzero.com)

4. Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2

This three season, two person tent was the most well-rounded I found at OR this winter. It packs up nice and small, so taking it backpacking or paddling wouldn’t be an issue. It houses two doors, and two vestibules (extra storage) with storm flaps. Discrete seams making for smooth closure. The ceiling is equipped with a large storage pocket, and media pockets that allow for tangle-free earbud cord routing. The body is a patterned double rip-stop nylon and polyester two-tone mesh (for privacy as well as watching the stars). (www.bigagnes.com)

5. Wise Company Eat in Pouch Camping Food

This freeze-dried food is lightweight (about 4.3 oz, depending on the meal), and can be cooked directly in the bag (or stove). Just add hot water. Each pouch is easily packed, boasts a shelf life of 7 years, and contains two total servings with about 15 grams of protein. Meals can be purchased individually or in bulk, and they come in a variety of flavors. (www.wisefoodstorage.com)

