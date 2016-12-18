$399 gopro.com

GoPro has gone and done it again. With their newest camera, the Hero 5 Black, we find a host of new and improved features. Voice control is awesome; no more fiddling with buttons and dropping your paddle. Just say, “GoPro, start video recording!” The touch screen back is also super handy, making going through the menus (kind of a chore in previous models) and reviewing shots very easy. We did notice that the touchscreen was sensitive to splashing water and was somewhat unresponsive to cold fingers. Be sure to slide it into screen-lock mode to keep your settings intact.

One of the first things you notice is that Hero 5 comes without a case. The camera itself is waterproof up to a depth of 33 feet. While this might be fine for normal water activities, if you plan on surfing or running heavy whitewater we think it might be prudent to buy the optional external case to give a bit more protection to your $400 camera. The Hero 5 also takes a feature from the Session line with its one-button on and record function. GoPro (and this reviewer) are also really stoked with the built-in image-stabilization, a new feature that greatly reduces the amount of jitter and shake when filming. The camera shoots in a variety of modes from 4K ultra high definition to super slo-mo. It can also produce high quality RAW images and has a variety of night, burst and time lapse settings. The bottom line is that the Hero 5 is revolutionary, proving yet again that GoPro is not giving up any ground as the industry leader in POV camera tech and design.