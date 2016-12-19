($99 gearaid.com)

The Gear Aid ARC is a multipurpose LED light with applications for both outdoor sports and serous filmmaking projects. This light packs a punch; it holds 60 LEDs and features USB charging with its internal 10,400 mAH battery (you’ll get about 4-5 iPhone charges out of it). Filmmakers will enjoy the versatility of the light that can switch between 3 color temperatures and 10 brightness settings (20 to 320 lumens). The swivel base comes equipped with a standard quarter-inch threaded point for attaching to a variety of tripod, GoPro or RAM mounts as shown in our review photo. We also appreciate the weather toughness of this item. It looks like it can take a fair amount of abuse and water exposure.

