($99 gearaid.com)
The Gear Aid ARC is a multipurpose LED light with applications for both outdoor sports and serous filmmaking projects. This light packs a punch; it holds 60 LEDs and features USB charging with its internal 10,400 mAH battery (you’ll get about 4-5 iPhone charges out of it). Filmmakers will enjoy the versatility of the light that can switch between 3 color temperatures and 10 brightness settings (20 to 320 lumens). The swivel base comes equipped with a standard quarter-inch threaded point for attaching to a variety of tripod, GoPro or RAM mounts as shown in our review photo. We also appreciate the weather toughness of this item. It looks like it can take a fair amount of abuse and water exposure.
25 Days of Gear Homepage
The complete holiday gift guide from our editors.
GoPro Hero 5 Black
An action cam with voice control, 4k video and a touch screen.
Bramble Camp Towel
A larger microfiber towel that still packs small.
Flannel Camp Wear
Flannel-lined work pants and a fleece-lined flannel shirt make the perfect gift of cold weather camp gear for a paddling dirtbag.
GSI’s Glacier Stainless 8 Fl. Oz. Hip Flask
A convenient hip flask to boost your holiday spirit(s) in the backcountry.
Voormi River Run Hoodie
A gossamer-thin, made-in-the-USA merino wool sweater.
Xero’s Z-Trek Lightweight Packable Sport Sandal
Lightweight sandals that fit easily into a kayak and wear well in any situation.
Therm-a-Rest and Grand Trunk Down Pillows
Two down pillow options for comfort campers and intrepid paddlers.
Practical Power Luminoodle Light Rope
An ultra-bright string of white LEDs to light up your life.
Alpine Laboratories Pulse Camera Remote
An intelligent camera remote that allows full control over your camera.
Grand Trunk OneMade Double TrunkTech Hammock
A durable hammock using a patented nylon blend.
Stocking Stuffers from UST
Small ticket items for intrepid campers.
Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger
The Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger is a small, portable battery to power your gadgets.
Pakpod
A packable tripod for lightweight photo adventures.
Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero
The Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero is the ultimate camp chair for light-and-fast adventures.
Platypus Meta Water Bottle and Filter
A soft-sided, packable water bottle with an integrated filter.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus