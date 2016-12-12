Colorado-based startup Voormi has emerged as our favorite maker of technical wool apparel. The new River Run breaks new ground for a next to skin layer, using a gossamer-thin, made in USA merino wool blend that’s the lightest of its kind. The result is a highly breathable base for layering in cold conditions or an effective sun shield that will keep you from overheating in the summer months. I found the hood a bit cumbersome at first, but came to appreciate its lightweight warmth on crisp mornings in camp. The feature does not impede wearing a drysuit. ($129, voormi.com)

