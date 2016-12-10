You can’t do much better than a value priced, luxurious down pillow for the camper on your list. For some reason, Therm-a-Rest discontinued its compact down pillow a few years ago. Just in time for the holidays, this fist-sized bundle of sweet dreams is back and updated with 650-fill power water-repellent down. A drawstring closure allows you to add volume to the pillow with a piece or two of clothing. Upgrade to the large for extra comfort. $29.95-39.95, thermarest.com

Planes, trains and automobiles? This new neck pillow from Grand Trunk has you covered, literally. We love the inclusion of the built-in fleece hoodie to keep the light out when you snooze away on the flight. The pillow is also constructed of comfortable memory foam with the whole package squeezing down into an attached carrying case. Other bonuses include a drawstring to keep the pillow tight around your neck and a small side pocket for stashing ear plugs. This is a perfect gift for the frequent flyer in your family. Might as well get one for yourself too, because as my GF and I found out, sharing is not an option. Comes in four color options for $39 at grandtrunk.com