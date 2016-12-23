($49.99 re-fuel.com)

The verdict is in: once you go wireless you won’t want to switch back. These earbuds from Re-fuel are another example of a practical design meeting Bluetooth technology. Charging was quick via a USB plug and the set synced easily with my iPhone. Listening to music while paddling was a new experience for me, but one that proved to be fun. I simply placed my phone in a waterproof case after syncing and away I went. The earbuds are rated for sweat-resistance. Since I knew they probably wouldn’t survive a swim, I kept my paddling to flatter water.

The earbuds come with three different sizes of earpieces and have an external ‘shark-fin’ flange that helps them stay put in your ear. Sound quality was good overall, though it seemed a bit bass-heavy at times. You can change tracks, manage volume and take in-coming calls all from the multi-selector on the side. The driver modules themselves are larger than those in standard ear buds, but you really don’t notice the extra size while wearing them. It definitely beats that annoying cable bouncing around and getting caught on stuff. If you enjoy listening to music on the move, we highly suggest you check out a pair of these.

