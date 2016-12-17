($130, outdoortechnology.com)

There’s a lot to love about Outdoor Tech’s Turtle Shell 3.0. For one, it packs a big punch for its compact size with thumping bass and clear sound quality. We found its Bluetooth speaker-to-iPhone connection didn’t falter until you brought the phone more than 30 feet away from the Turtle Shell, allowing you to cruise freely around the boat ramp, gear shed or campsite. A single charge played so many hours of music we lost track. Best of all, it’s waterproof and it floats. Really. Soaking the speaker will muffle the sound until it dries out, but it won’t have you shopping for a new one.

We tested two Turtle Shells and linked them together for double the sound. They blasted loud enough for a campfire dance party or a backyard BBQ. Just make sure you’re aware of your neighbors when bumping tunes in the great outdoors. The Turtle Shell 3.0 stereo provides enough output to keep your fellow campers up—or to bring them over for the party.

