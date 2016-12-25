($120, cascadedesigns.com)

The AutoFlow microfilter from MSR is hands-down the best gravity water filter we’ve tested. And test we did, putting it through the wringer on a 25-day winter Grand Canyon trip where we asked it do all the filtering for a group of 16 boaters. The compact bag filter was still flowing hundreds of gallons later when we hit Lake Mead, continuing to keep the nasties out of our crew’s drinking water. The big innovation is that when the filter starts to clog, it can be attached to the bag backwards, which pushes all the gunk out of the filter element. When the water runs clear, flip it back around and it’s good to go. The AutoFlow has been around for a while but the latest version is even lighter bringing the total weight down to an impressive 11 ounces without compromising performance.

25 Days of Gear Homepage The complete holiday gift guide from our editors.

Re-fuel High Performance Sports Wireless Earbuds Sweat resistant bluetooth ear buds that are perfect for flat water exercise paddling or cruisy tours.

Camelbak Ultra 10 The Camelbak Ultra 10 is the reigning champ for quality hydration packs.

GoPro Hero 5 Black An action cam with voice control, 4k video and a touch screen.

Bramble Camp Towel A larger microfiber towel that still packs small.

Flannel Camp Wear Flannel-lined work pants and a fleece-lined flannel shirt make the perfect gift of cold weather camp gear for a paddling dirtbag.

Xero’s Z-Trek Lightweight Packable Sport Sandal Lightweight sandals that fit easily into a kayak and wear well in any situation.

Therm-a-Rest and Grand Trunk Down Pillows Two down pillow options for comfort campers and intrepid paddlers.

Practical Power Luminoodle Light Rope An ultra-bright string of white LEDs to light up your life.

Alpine Laboratories Pulse Camera Remote An intelligent camera remote that allows full control over your camera.

Grand Trunk OneMade Double TrunkTech Hammock A durable hammock using a patented nylon blend.

Stocking Stuffers from UST Small ticket items for intrepid campers.

Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger The Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger is a small, portable battery to power your gadgets.

Pakpod A packable tripod for lightweight photo adventures.

Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero The Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero is the ultimate camp chair for light-and-fast adventures.