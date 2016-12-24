(also available in plaid and stripe, $89, howlerbros.com)
If you’ve got a tropical paddling escape in the works or are just dreaming of hot and dry desert floating, nothing beats a loose and lightweight long-sleeve for staying cool when paddling in the heat. If you have the time to comb through thrift-store racks or know the right truckstop, you might find the perfect paper-thin pearl snap. But then you risk wearing someone else’s musk, or worse, a shortened timeline before cheap-buy threads wear away. Howler Brothers’ well-built poly-cotton Crosscut Snapshirt provides the best of both the worlds, covering extended abuse and light, easy breathing sun protection. I wore this shirt for three straight days on a November San Juan River trip and didn’t swap it out to layer at night (unlike regular cotton), and perfect to paddle in under a PFD, with its vented back and extras like the sunglass wipe under the hem that make a welcome update to a classic must-pack item.
