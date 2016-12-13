($35, gsioutdoors.com)

Get in the holiday spirit(s) with this elegant stainless steel hip flask from GSI. With a wide mouth for easy filling and a heavy-duty cap, the Glacier is ready to take on the backcountry. Tuck one in your canoe camping kit for a warm-me-up when you hit camp. The flask comes with a microfiber storage bag to keep it unscratched and clean.

