

Carhartt’s Flannel-Lined Washed Twill Dungaree

($50, carhartt.com)

I was recently returning a rental car in North Dakota after freezing paddling trip. There was a blizzard outside and the wind chill was way below zero. One of the employees came out of the cold and asked his co-worker, “Do they make insulated dress pants?” I pointed down at the flannel-lined Carhartts I was wearing. Although it might be a stretch to call the Twill Dungarees “dress pants” in some circles, they fit the bill for a dirtbag paddler. With silky soft fabric that’s about as far from traditional work pant canvas as you can get and an extra layer of insulation, I’ve worn the Twill Dungarees around the campfire on a chilly canoe trip one week and to air-conditioned office meeting the next.

Mountain Khakis Christopher Fleece Lined Shirt

($110, mountainkhakis.com)

The Christopher Shirt from Mountain Khakis looks like your everyday flannel but its ultra soft fleece lining makes it warmer than the average shirt. Pearl snaps make it easy to put on and take off. Although the fleece is soft against the skin, I usually wear the Christopher over another shirt to keep the fleece from picking up odors if I end up moving while wearing it. The fit is generous so double check the size chart and consider sizing down. I’m 5’10″ and at 170 lbs the medium fits me perfectly.

What I love about the Christopher is that I can take it with me as a comfortable camp layer on multi-day raft trips but I’ll still look classy when wearing it back in civilization.

25 Days of Gear Homepage The complete holiday gift guide from our editors.

Xero’s Z-Trek Lightweight Packable Sport Sandal Lightweight sandals that fit easily into a kayak and wear well in any situation.

Therm-a-Rest and Grand Trunk Down Pillows Two down pillow options for comfort campers and intrepid paddlers.

Practical Power Luminoodle Light Rope An ultra-bright string of white LEDs to light up your life.

Alpine Laboratories Pulse Camera Remote An intelligent camera remote that allows full control over your camera.

Grand Trunk OneMade Double TrunkTech Hammock A durable hammock using a patented nylon blend.

Stocking Stuffers from UST Small ticket items for intrepid campers.

Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger The Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger is a small, portable battery to power your gadgets.

Pakpod A packable tripod for lightweight photo adventures.

Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero The Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero is the ultimate camp chair for light-and-fast adventures.