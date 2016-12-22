($215, bendingbranches.com)
Some like the flex and response of a wood paddle; some like the weight of carbon for long miles. I like both. So when it comes to making distance, whether down the Yellowstone River to its confluence with the Missouri, across random expanses of central Washington, to a canoe transit of Banff National Park, I’ve gotten plenty of use out of the Bending Branches Sunburst. This year, BB updates the proven performer with a heftier red alder throat and basswood accents, sticking with the same profile and fiberglass reinforced blade with Rockguard tipping that tops a crazy light (17-ounce) and dependable carbon shaft, available up to 60-inch lengths, in straight and bent options.
