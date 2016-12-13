The American Whitewater Calendar ($25, www.americanwhitewater.org)

Each year, American Whitewater collects photos from the community and picks their favorites for the annual calendar. Proceeds from this calendar support river access and stewardship. It’s an awesome fundraiser with images from some of the best photographers in the sport.

Gradient and Water Calendar by Jordy Searle, Ari Walker, and Barny Young ($25, www.gradientandwater.blogspot.co.nz)

This crew of Kiwi adventurers is always charging around the world in search of hairy whitewater. This year’s edition of their annual calendar features photos from their adventures to Norway, Canada, and their home-country of New Zealand.

2017 Whitewater by Darin McQuoid ($30, www.darinmquoid.com)

One of the sport’s best known photographers, Darin McQuoid, brings us another great wall calendar for 2017. Darin’s calendar features images from legendary California classics that ran during 2016’s snow melt.

David Spiegel’s 2017 Whitewater Calendar ($30, www.adventurecloud.com)

C&K contributing editor David Spiegel’s calendar showcases a set of photos that include rafting, kayaking, and SUP from beautiful paddling destinations around the globe.

Brendon Leonard’s Groover Calendar ($14, www.lulu.com)

There’s nothing better than picking the perfect groover spot for your multi-day rafting trip. Do you have a Grand permit coming up? Here’s a series of portraits of groovers in the Grand Canyon set along the Colorado River to get you inspired. Shot by Brendan Leonard of Semi-Rad.com during a 28-day raft trip in November and December 2013.





Wilderness Paddling 2017 by Gary and Joanie McGuffin ($16, calendars.com)

Gary and Joanie lead canoeing and kayaking expeditions around North America and elsewhere around the world, along with their high profile conservation efforts and authoring two books. The Wilderness Paddling Deluxe Wall Calendar is the perfect match for those who love nature and adventure!

