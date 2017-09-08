2017 Paddlesports Retailer Show-stoppers

@cdkayak welcomes the new 15-foot Karla into its Danish family of playful coastal cruisers that includes the 16' Sisu and 17' Prana. Think British bow lines for rockered rough-water readiness into a lower, more Greenland-style back end. Don't let the mix of Euro design roots confuse you; the comfortable outfitting and higher knee height simply provide a unique import-like feel to a performance tourer made in the U.S. (look out for an LV version later this year). We paired a first speed date with Karla at the @paddlesportsretailer show (which wrapped up Friday in Madison) with @bending_branches' svelte new Tango, swinging light at 35 ounces for an all-carbon two-piece with a simple-adjusting and -locking ferrule system. Other big news from @wenonah_canoe /CD is the expansion of T-Formex — the layered ABS laminate 'Royalex replacement' material developed by @esquifcanoes and used in the production of Wenonah's popular Spirit II last year — across six models of the Minnesota manufacturer's deep line, including versions of the Adirondack, Aurora, Prospector and Wilderness, in both green and the red pictured.

