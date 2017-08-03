2017 Outdoor Retailer Paddling Accessories

YETI PANGA:
LIVE from Summer @outdoorretailer 2017. This is @explorelements checking in with the latest & greatest gear to keep you happy on your next paddling adventure. Stay tuned for updates all week. —– We'll kick this off with the all new @yeti Panga submersible dry duffel bags: available soon, 3 sizes 50/75/100, $299/$349/$399, interior pockets, reinforced EVA bottom, etc… Great for your world kayak trips or next canoe outing. —– #outdoorretailer #outdoorretailer2017
YAKIMA SHOWDOWN:
@yakimaracks is stepping up their paddlesports transportation game! They just released the Showdown, a side loader rack accessory that makes loading kayaks & SUPs super easy, no matter how tall your vehicle. They are also showing off their Easyrider double decker trailer concept, which will be available in the Spring. —– #outdoorretailer #outdoorretailer2017 @outdoorretailer —– Live coverage by @explorelements
LEVEL SIX SHORELINE BOOT
@levelsix's new Shoreline Boot is a new lightweight & packable take on an old classic. It's now available for $69.99, in 3 women's & one men's colorway. Great addition to any #canoe or #seakayak trip, or for just kicking around town on a rainy day. —– #outdoorretailer #outdoorretailer2017 #orshow #orshow2017 —– Live coverage by @explorelements
GEAR AID AKUA PADDLE/DIVE
The new @gearaid Akua Paddle/Dive knife is a refined take on an old classic. Available this Fall for only $29.95 it has a 1/2" longer handle, bottle opener & a MUCH better locking sheath. No more loosing your rescue knife to the river gods! —– #outdoorretailer #outdoorretailer2017 #gearaid #riverrescue #knife #paddlesports #rescueknife #whitewater —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
JACKSON KAYAK CRUISE FC
The new @jackson.kayak Cruise FD recreational #sot aims to elevate the #pedalkayak experience with the new JK Flex Drive. The boat ships next month & will set you back $2,199. The drive offers forward & reverse & its killer feature is that you can drive right into shore, as the drive bumps up out of way automatically. —– #kayak #kayaking #outdoorretailer2017 #orshow2017 #jacksonkayak —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
NRS GUIDE SHIRT
@nrsweb has taken paddling specific clothing to new heights with the Guide Shirt. It has silk weight stretch & ventilation panels that are designed to work around a PFD. UPF 35, available in Jan '18 in both Men's & Womens & $69.99 Long sleeve/$59.99 Short sleeve. —– #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer #orshow2017 #orshow #nrs #paddlesports #kayaking #paddling —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
GNAR BOX
It's always fun to share your paddling adventures with others, & the new @gnarbox is ready to help you do just that, & make sure your content is backed up while you're in the field. Available early Fall for $299 this 128g SSD waterproof/shockproof/dustproof hard drive is ready for adventure. The included editing phone app elevates this way beyond just a rugged hard drive. —– #orshow2017 #orshow #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
SIERRA DESIGNS NITRO / CLOUD
Your next self support just got more comfortable! @sierradesigns new Nitro & Cloud #sleepingbags are crazy lightweight, PVC free, stuffed with Dridown & pack really small. Basically they are easy to transport, great even when wet & not horrible for the environment. Nitro, zippered version, is available in Sept for $300-$400 & the Cloud, zipperless version, in the Spring for $270-$320. —– #outdoorretailer2017 #orshow2017 #orshow #camp #campvibes #outdoorretailer —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
BOREAL DESIGN STORM SERIES
The new Storm Series from @borealdesignkayaks, offered in 15', 16' & 17' models, are designed as all condition/one boat quiver #seakayaks. They are offered in two thermoform layups, including a CRAZY light version that includes lighter outfitting. —– #seakayak #newkayak #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer #orshow2017 #orshow —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
SEA TO SUMMIT ALPHA SERIES
@seatosummitgear has once again upped the lightweight & compact #campkitchen game. The Alpha Series aluminum pots & pans have a thick 50 micron hard anodized coating that disperses heat evenly, making them great for gourmet #campcooking & crazy lightweight. Available Spring '18. —– #camp #campvibes #cooking #orshow2017 #orshow #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
ASTRAL RINGO / TR1 MERGE HIKER
@astralfootwear has updated the Brewer, launched the TR1 Merge Hiker & has a new PFD, the Ringo. Brewer 2.0- This update has more spacing on the lugs to prevent clumping & allow the G-Rubber to work its magic. The upper is glued, instead of stitched, to the sole, for more durability & a new full sock liner provides even more comfort. Available in Jan. for $110. TR1 Merge- This mid-height ultra-light hiker will be available in Jan. for $140, & be available in the popular Rasta color option. Ringo PFD- This is the men's version of the Layla, utilizes organic Kapok, & will be available in Jan. for $150. —– #orshow #orshow2017 #outdoorretailer2017 #outdoorretailer #pfd #paddling #pfd —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements
ENO FUSE HAMMOCK SPREADER SYSTEM
This year's #outdoorretailer2017 coverage ends with a simple tool that will elevate your #hammocklife. @enohammocks new Fuse Hammock Spreader System allows you to set up 2 hammocks side by side, off the same trees. They are a 3 piece DAC tubing design that is super compact & only weighs 9.8 oz. Available in January for $29.95. —– #outdoorretailer #orshow2017 #orshow #hammock #enohammock —– Live @outdoorretailer coverage by @explorelements.
