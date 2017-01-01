By Doug Van Doren, as told to Conor Mihell

“I have always paddled with a Greenland-style stick. The message I got when I began sea kayaking in 1990 was that Greenland- style paddles were meant for rolling—not for ‘real’ paddling. But all the original sea kayakers, from the Aleuts to the West Greenlanders, used narrow, unfeathered paddles and survived just fine.

“I thought, perhaps the issue wasn’t that they didn’t know what they were doing, but that we didn’t know what they were doing. So I set out to spend as much time as possible experimenting to show the stick’s capabilities in all conditions. I discovered that the combination of the low-volume, Greenland-style kayak and the narrow blade come together with great harmony. As an instructor, it’s satisfying to share these timeless skills.

