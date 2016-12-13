PHOTOS AND WORDS BY DAVID JACKSON

Scratching puffy eyes and grumbling about the cold, Hal Monkman emerges from a dew-soaked sleeping bag on the bank of the Nelson River in Northern Manitoba. He shoves his hands deep in the pockets of his puffy down jacket and gazes at the thundering cascade of Bladder Falls. After a long look he turns to Ben Marr, who sits clasping a steeping pot of tea.

“It’s still there,” Monkman says.

Joel Kowalski, the mastermind of this unprecedented whitewater mission, answers quietly from his perch on a mossy knoll.

“It wasn’t a dream,” a says.

All three go silent again, drinking in the spectacle they would soon come to call the Dream Wave. None of them had anywhere else to be.