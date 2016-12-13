Everyone agreed the Nelson should be a river-surfing paradise. But with almost no information beyond the flow data and river-wide smears of white on the Google Earth images, the only way to know for sure was to go there. Maniflowba, as the trip soon came to be called, was on.
In a van and trailer borrowed from his folks’ raft outfit, Wilderness Tours, Kowalski and eight kindred spirits began the 1,800-mile journey from the Ottawa Valley to Cross Lake, Manitoba, where they would begin a nine-day, 84-mile descent of the massive river. The cargo was vast and elaborate: Two 20-foot expedition rafts equipped with oar rigs and propane motors, seven carbon freestyle kayaks, three creek boats, fishing supplies, camping equipment, and enough miscellaneous gear to outfit a small village. On the morning of September 20th, with a blast of the horn and a chorus of whoops, the boys began the 40-hour non-stop run to the banks of the Nelson River.