Did you know that Jimmy Carter has a history of canoeing adrenaline-pumping whitewater? This films is part of the American Rivers 5000-miles project, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the rivers that have been protected because of it.

“There is a religious experience in coming over the top of a huge rapid and burying your bow-man,” says whitewater legend Claude Terry. But what if your bow-man is Jimmy Carter?

The full film, The Wild President, is produced by NRS and American Rivers, and will be released online on April 25th, 2017.

