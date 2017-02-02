This stunning trailer for Goh Iromoto’s upcoming film, The Canoe, is worth watching in its own right. The beautiful cinematography and captivating narration explore the deep meaning behind canoe sports of all kinds. From canoe camping to athletic slalom, this trailer is a beautiful tribute to the watercraft that so many paddlers love. This one definitely has our attention and we’re excited for the full film! Follow @gohiromoto on Istagram.

From the director:

“If it is love that binds people to places in this nation of rivers and in this river of nations then one enduring expression of that simple truth, is surely the canoe.”

This film captures the human connection and bond created by Canada’s well-known craft & symbol, the canoe. Through the stories of five paddlers across the province of Ontario, Canada – a majestic background both in it’s landscape & history – the film underscores the strength of the human spirit and how the canoe can be a vessel for creating deep and meaningful connections.

