Intel: www.westmarine.com; ($199.99); 24 oz.; 5.4 x 5.6 in.
I came to appreciate these for their monster light collection. That canyon wren at dusk, halfway up the cliff comes in bright and clear. Also great magnification for star-gazing. They are water and fog proof and come coated with rhino rubber to cope with rough handling. My only complaint was that with the wide objective lens, it’s a little hard to hold steady in a moving boat.
Nikon Monarch 7 8×30
Powerful, yet compact..
Bushnell Legend 10×3
High quality mid sized binoculars.
Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42
BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.
Bushnell H2O 10×25
Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.
Maven B3 8×30
Exceptional performance for a larger budget.
Binoculars for Boaters 101
What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.
