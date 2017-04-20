Intel: www.nikonsportoptics.com; ($379.95); 15.3 oz,; 4.6 x 4.8 in.
Another terrific blend of power and compactness. The Monarch 7 combines small size and weight with adequate magnification and illumination. Not quite pocket size, but very manageable in a dry box and some impressive optical quality, in addition to being waterproof. A great all-around choice.
Click below to read about each set of binoculars:
Bushnell Legend 10×3
High quality mid sized binoculars.
Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42
BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.
Bushnell H2O 10×25
Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.
Maven B3 8×30
Exceptional performance for a larger budget.
West Marine Shoreline 10×50
The best for dusk and darker conditions.
Binoculars for Boaters 101
What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.
