Intel: www.mavenbuilt.com; ($500); 16.25 oz.; 5 x 4 in.

An example of “you get what you pay for.” These are a very high quality product, which is reflected in the higher cost, but the optics rival binoculars at twice the price. Remarkable clarity, edge to edge, across the field of view. Solid magnification and surprising light collection. Superior workmanship. The other cool thing about Maven is that in addition to a selection of stock binos, you can custom order binoculars to your specs and get accessories like a very handy chest harness. If performance and quality matter more to you than the bottom line, check these out.

Click below to read about each set of binoculars:

West Marine Shoreline 10×50 The best for dusk and darker conditions.

Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42 BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.

Bushnell H2O 10×25 Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.