Intel: www.bushnell.com; ($179.99); 20.7 oz.; 5 x 3.75 in.

One more high quality, mid-sized bino which has the magnification to bring things in close while enough illumination to maximize low-light situations. Great optical clarity and both water/fog proof. I also like the ridged grip for secure viewing.

Click below to read about each set of binoculars:

Eagle Optics Ranger ED 8×42

BA light, mid-sized binocular that is water and fog proof.

Bushnell H2O 10×25

Extremely compact and fits in a jacket pocket.

Maven B3 8×30

Exceptional performance for a larger budget.

West Marine Shoreline 10×50

The best for dusk and darker conditions.

Nikon Monarch 7 8×30

Powerful, yet compact..

Binoculars for Boaters 101

What you need to know about binoculars for paddling trips.