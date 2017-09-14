Cross-Canada Dispatch #4: Every Day Counts

Last Friday, Mike Ranta hauled his canoe on a battered portage cart 23 long miles to Thunder Bay. This city in northwestern Ontario, located at the head of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was once a hub of the fur trade. Two centuries ago, weary voyageurs would summon energy for the great rendezvous—the biggest party of the season. Hardened "hivernant" paddlers who overwintered in the Canadian north met with "pork eater" crews arriving from Montreal. The trouble for Ranta, the charismatic modern day voyageur attempting his third cross-Canada canoe voyage, is that he's arriving nearly two months late.

Ranta, who hails from nearby town of Atikokan, spent the weekend resting and visiting with friends and family before setting off on Lake Superior—the vast inland lake he says is his favorite place to paddle in Canada. Odds are, the notoriously fickle weather of the big lake will determine his final destination. Ranta will end his trip on day 214 (the end date of his last two epics), whether he's achieved his goal of reaching saltwater or not.

So far, the weather hasn't been in Ranta's favor. He and his traveling partner, photojournalist and C&K Contributing Photographer David Jackson, spent nearly two months stormbound on the sprawling lakes of the Canadian prairies. "It's so late to be just reaching Gichigami [Lake Superior]," Ranta admitted.

On his 2014 expedition, Ranta spent 29 days transiting Lake Superior's north shore; the 550-mile leg took him 23 days in 2016. But both times were much earlier in the season. Lake Superior is generally calmest in June and July. As the water warms in late August, it breeds stronger and longer-lasting winds, which produce ocean-like waves. With less than two months to go to his 214-day deadline, Superior holds all the cards.

Not that Ranta isn't up for a challenge. On his Instagram feed, Jackson documented the pair's "manic" passage through the Boundary Waters, legendary canoe country along the Canada-U.S. border. Once he finally escaped stormy Lake Winnipeg, Ranta powered 180 upstream miles on the Winnipeg River three times faster than his 2014 pace. "If one element shines through on this great journey," wrote Jackson, "it is that Mike Ranta has boundless resilience and everlasting perseverance."

"We will give it an honest 214 days," Ranta said. "That's all a fella can do."

