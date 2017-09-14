Cross-Canada Dispatch #4: Every Day Counts

Last Friday, Mike Ranta hauled his canoe on a battered portage cart 23 long miles to Thunder Bay. This city in northwestern Ontario, located at the head of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was once a hub of the fur trade. Two centuries ago, weary voyageurs would summon energy for the great rendezvous—the biggest party of the season. Hardened "hivernant" paddlers who overwintered in the Canadian north met with "pork eater" crews arriving from Montreal. The trouble for Ranta, the charismatic modern day voyageur attempting his third cross-Canada canoe voyage, is that he's arriving nearly two months late.
Battling jagged and rolling hills with weekend traffic rushing to the lake, Mike Ranta limped into the Stanley Hotel on a battered ankle and creaking cart last evening. In an all day effort, Ranta walked 37km’s to reach the Kaminsitquia River just as darkness fell. Taking time with friends and family, Ranta will spend the remainder of this weekend in Thunder Bay before pushing onto the North Shore of Lake Superior for his fourth time. In 2011, the big lake demanded respect across 42 stormy days. In 2014, Ranta made it to Sault St.Marie in 29 days, and last year, 2016, Ranta took just 23 days under perfect weather. This year, he will be arriving nearly two months delayed, beginning what will be his latest crossing to date with only 53 days remaining in the trip. For now, life will be a brief dispensing of labour and hardships over cold beer and countless laughs. #discoveron #canada150 #greatcanadianbirthdaypaddle #thunderbay
Ranta, who hails from nearby town of Atikokan, spent the weekend resting and visiting with friends and family before setting off on Lake Superior—the vast inland lake he says is his favorite place to paddle in Canada. Odds are, the notoriously fickle weather of the big lake will determine his final destination. Ranta will end his trip on day 214 (the end date of his last two epics), whether he's achieved his goal of reaching saltwater or not.
It’s been five months since Mike Ranta and Spitzii left the wet and frigid coast line of British Columbia on their third cross-Canada canoe expedition. As the leaves begin to redden and the late summer nights edge ever closer to frost, the great pull of Superior draws Ranta nearer as he meanders through the rugged portages and pristine waters of Quetico Provincial Park. Having spent his childhood alone in the wilds of the boundary waters, it seems no place could be more at home for the voyageur born just north of the park limits. Along with Branny Hughes, another local of Atikokan and a former park ranger who spent nine years running into the “crazy solo canoeist and his dog”, the two are musing in a place where both feel most alive. Between starry nights and foggy mornings, it’s no wonder the two keep coming back each summer. “I spent the better part of forty years disappearing into the park, this is my home.” Recalls Ranta as a meteor dipped slowly behind an endless horizon. #canada150 #boundarywaters #greatcanadianbirthdaypaddle #quetico
So far, the weather hasn't been in Ranta's favor. He and his traveling partner, photojournalist and C&K Contributing Photographer David Jackson, spent nearly two months stormbound on the sprawling lakes of the Canadian prairies. "It's so late to be just reaching Gichigami [Lake Superior]," Ranta admitted.
On his 2014 expedition, Ranta spent 29 days transiting Lake Superior's north shore; the 550-mile leg took him 23 days in 2016. But both times were much earlier in the season. Lake Superior is generally calmest in June and July. As the water warms in late August, it breeds stronger and longer-lasting winds, which produce ocean-like waves. With less than two months to go to his 214-day deadline, Superior holds all the cards.
Not that Ranta isn't up for a challenge. On his Instagram feed, Jackson documented the pair's "manic" passage through the Boundary Waters, legendary canoe country along the Canada-U.S. border. Once he finally escaped stormy Lake Winnipeg, Ranta powered 180 upstream miles on the Winnipeg River three times faster than his 2014 pace. "If one element shines through on this great journey," wrote Jackson, "it is that Mike Ranta has boundless resilience and everlasting perseverance."
"We will give it an honest 214 days," Ranta said. "That's all a fella can do."
