This winter, on the heels of his historic 200-day, 4,750-mile solo canoe journey across Canada, Mike Ranta stopped on his return home to western Ontario to chat with C&K Editor-at-Large Conor Mihell. The Tim Hortons catchup covers the motivations and highlights of Ranta’s second cross-continent voyage. (He also completed a similar trip in 2014, setting a new mark for the longest solo canoe expedition in a single season.) Ranta’s 2016 expedition honored Canada’s military veterans and included a notable stop to place a wreath at the Canadian Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. This April, Ranta is planning a third attempt at the west-to-east voyage.

Photos by David Jackson / Interview by Conor Mihell