($99, alpinelaboratories.com)

Finally, an intelligent remote for digital cameras! The Alpine Labs Pulse connects a hot-shoe mounted terminal with an app on your smartphone to provide remote creative control for Canon and Nikon DSLR and mirrorless shooters. The Pulse’s Bluetooth connection provides an impressive 100-foot range and 24-hour battery life. It allows for full control over ISO, shutter speed and aperture settings and advanced features such as video, timelapse, long exposure and HDR bracketing. Better still, you can instantly review your images on your phone or tablet.