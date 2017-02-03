Photo of the DayView More
Latest
Colorado Raft Team Comes Up Short in Grand Canyon Speed Record Attempt
Eight-man completes the 277-mile run in 39 hours, delayed by punctured raft
Photos
Across the Caribbean: 94 Days at Sea
Inside William McCreadie and George Parry's 'Golden Arc' trans-Caribbean sea kay
An Epic Family Canoe Adventure
Inside a mom, dad and baby’s two-month journey across the Canadian north
Editors’ Picks: Canoe & Kayak’s Top Stories of 2016
C&K’s editors and contributors pick their favorite stories from the past y
Travel
Destination: Kayaking through Soo Locks near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
A seven-mile paddle between Lake Superior and Lake Huron on the St. Marys River