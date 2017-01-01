Pull of The North

Journal entries from a three-month, 2,000-mile canoe odyssey from the source on the Yukon to the Bering Sea.

Hoffmeister to Kayak 30,000 miles Around North America

German super-paddler will link Northwest Passage and Panama Canal in trip that could take a decade

Readers’ Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

With the calendar about to turn over into 2017, it’s time to track down the most popular stories of the past 12 months.

C&K’s 2016 Reader Survey

Take our 2016 reader survey, give us feedback, tell us what you want more of, enter to win cash prizes.

Field Tested: Compact Touring Kayaks

Not too long, not too short. These six touring kayaks are just right

Video: Kayakers escape ice-filled river above waterfall

C&K Hero Tao Berman

Video: Russian team’s insane first descent in Xinjiang, China

C&K Hero Serge Corbin

An Epic Family Canoe Adventure

Footwear Field Test: Five Ten Eddy

Tip of the Week: Flatwater Training

Tip of the Week: The Time and Place to Backdeck Roll

Field Tested: Eight of this year’s best paddling shoes

River Etiquette: 8 Tips for Paddling in a Group

Watch: Kayakers Paddle the Infamous Site Zed Rapid

Footwear Field Test: NRS Boundary Boot

Editors’ Picks: Canoe & Kayak’s Top Stories of 2016

Video: Rescue PFDs 101

Rides: Jami Philip’s Souris River Quetico 17

Photo of the Day

Video: Xenogenesis III

Mother’s cancer diagnosis sparks Missouri River source to sea

Ruby’s River: Coming of Age on the Big Bend

Mammoth Proportions: Paddling through the Pleistocene in Channel Islands NP

Lessons Learned: Harvest from a 400-mile sea kayak voyage

Intro to Rock Gardening: Low Abrasion Rock Launch

Paddling Arkansas’ Buffalo River with Wounded Veterans

RIP Toni Prijon

Watch: Granite Babylon

The Fun Brothers, Jim and Jeff Snyder

Paddling Provocateur Corran Addison

Tom Johnson, the Prophet of Polyethylene

Guerilla Warriors of the Self-Bailing Revolution

Aluminum Canoe Guru Bill Hoffman

Sit-on-Top Visionary Tim Niemier

7 Whitewater Instagram Profiles You Should Be Following

Open-boat Bomber Nolan Whitesell

Sea Kayak Savant Frank Goodman

The Bublik

Mike Yee’s Airbag Revolution

The Miracle Material, Royalex

Video Visionary Wayne Gentry

Greenland Renaissance Man Doug Van Doren

President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

C&K’s 2017 Reader Survey

Why the Stikine (Still) Matters

Readers’ Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

8 New Year’s Resolutions for Paddlers

25 Days of Gear: MSR AutoFlow Gravity Filter

12 Days of Christmas, American Whitewater-style

25 Days of Gear: Howler Brothers Crosscut Snapshirt

25 Days of Gear: Re-fuel High Performance Sports Wireless Earbuds

25 Days of Gear: Bending Branches Sunburst

25 Days of Gear: SealLine Bulkhead Compression Drybag

25 Days of Gear: Camelbak Ultra 10

Mammoth Proportions: Paddling through the Pleistocene in Channel Islands NP

Paddling Arkansas’ Buffalo River with Wounded Veterans

Watch: Granite Babylon

Crossing New Boundaries