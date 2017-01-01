Reader’s Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

A rundown of your favorite stories from the past year

25 Days of Gear

A hand-selected grab bag of gift ideas for the holiday season

Photo Essay: Scenes from Standing Rock

Meeting the paddlers of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests

Field Tested: Compact Touring Kayaks

Not too long, not too short. These six touring kayaks are just right

Healing Waters: Veterans, PTSD, and Paddling

C&K's profile series on veterans, PTSD, and paddling, presented by NRS

Most Popular

Video: Shark chases kayaker to shore

Rescue Lessons Caught on Tape: Pin Situation

Conan O’Brien Launches Extreme Kayaking Company, Puts Customers in Mortal Danger

Gear Review: Wingman Outfitter System

Reader’s Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

$45 Million Oklahoma Whitewater Center to Open May 7

Everything You Need to Know About That Flying Green Race Rescue

8 New Year’s Resolutions for Paddlers

Video: Christmas at Skookumchuck

Video: Dad paddles Lower Yough with 4-year-old daughter

Trending: Hammock Camping Hang Time

Shoulder Strengthening Exercises for Paddlers

Pat Keller: Side Surfing Technique

Grand Canyon Speed Record Falls (AGAIN)

Shoshone Lake: Paddling to solitude through a crowded Yellowstone National Park

Photo of the Day

View More

Latest

President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

New monument adds protection to popular paddling destinations on the Colorado and San Juan rivers

Photo of the Day | John Webster

President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

Photo of the Day | Peter Mather

C&K’s 2016 Reader Survey

Photo of the Day | Fred Marmsater

Why the Stikine (Still) Matters

Reader’s Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

Photo of the Day | Darin McQuoid

Photo of the Day | David Spiegel

8 New Year’s Resolutions for Paddlers

25 Days of Gear: MSR AutoFlow Gravity Filter

12 Days of Christmas, American Whitewater-style

25 Days of Gear: Howler Brothers Crosscut Snapshirt

Photo of the Day | Jens Klatt

25 Days of Gear: Re-fuel High Performance Sports Wireless Earbuds

Photo of the Day | David Jackson

25 Days of Gear: Bending Branches Sunburst

Photo of the Day | Aaron Peterson

25 Days of Gear: SealLine Bulkhead Compression Drybag

25 Days of Gear: Camelbak Ultra 10

Photo of the Day | Ryan Creary

Film Debut: Dave and Amy Freeman’s Year in the Wilderness

Op-ed: Boundary Waters One Step Closer to Finding Permanent Protection

25 Days of Gear: Gear Aid ARC Rechargeable LED Light and Power Station

Photo of the Day | John Rathwell

Letter From the Editor: My Paddling Hero

25 Days of Gear: GoPro Hero 5 Black

25 Days of Gear: Outdoor Tech’s Turtle Shell 3.0 Waterproof Speaker

Cruising the Big Missouri River

Week in Review: December 16, 2016

Land managers say ‘no’ to proposed sulfide-ore copper mines near Boundary Waters Wilderness

Crossing New Boundaries

Canoe Paddle Nearly Impales Florida Driver

Photo of the Day | John Webster

25 Days of Gear: Astral Donner

Photo of the Day | Peter Mather

Video: Paddling high school tours Nepali rivers

25 Days of Gear: Bramble Camp Towel

Great Circle

CK Vault: “James Bond in a Sea Kayak”

CK Vault: “Bloody Right I’m Going On”

Photo of the Day | Fred Marmsater

Video: Blind kayaker paddles Zambezi Gorge

25 Days of Gear: Fantastic Flannels

Field Tested: Current Designs Vision 140

Field Tested: Necky Looksha 14

Field Tested: Hurricane Sojourn 146 LV

Field Tested: Delta 14

Field Tested: Compact Touring Kayaks

Photo of the Day | Darin McQuoid

Field Tested: Dagger Stratos

Field Tested: Stellar 14

Photo Essay: Scenes from Standing Rock

2017’s Best Paddling Calendars

25 Days of Gear: GSI’s Glacier Stainless 8 Fl. Oz. Hip Flask

C&K Hero Martin Litton

C&K Heroes, The Jacksons

C&K Hero Richard Bangs

C&K Hero Mick Hopkinson

Photo of the Day | David Spiegel

Photos

Reader&#8217;s Picks: C&#038;K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

Reader’s Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016

A rundown of your favorite stories from the past year

Crossing New Boundaries

Crossing New Boundaries

Women gain new perspectives in BWCAW

Photo Essay: Scenes from Standing Rock

Photo Essay: Scenes from Standing Rock

Meeting the paddlers of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests

New Zealand Whitewater XL Race Offers $60K Purse

New Zealand Whitewater XL Race Offers $60K Purse

Photo gallery and recap from the event

Travel

Destination: Kayaking through Soo Locks near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Destination: Kayaking through Soo Locks near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

A seven-mile paddle between Lake Superior and Lake Huron on the St. Marys River

Crossing New Boundaries

C&K Hero Richard Bangs

Dirtbag Diaries: Packrafting through the Jungles of Malaysia

Lessons from a Baby Boomer Paddling Expedition