President Obama Designates Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
New monument adds protection to popular paddling destinations on the Colorado and San Juan rivers
Photos
Reader’s Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016
A rundown of your favorite stories from the past year
Women gain new perspectives in BWCAW
Photo Essay: Scenes from Standing Rock
Meeting the paddlers of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests
New Zealand Whitewater XL Race Offers $60K Purse
Photo gallery and recap from the event
Travel
Destination: Kayaking through Soo Locks near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
A seven-mile paddle between Lake Superior and Lake Huron on the St. Marys River