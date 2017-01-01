Photo of the DayView More
Latest
Hoffmeister to Kayak 30,000 miles Around North America
German super-paddler will link Northwest Passage and Panama Canal in trip that could take a decade
Photos
7 Whitewater Instagram Profiles You Should Be Following
Get more flow in your feed
Readers’ Picks: C&K’s Top 10 Stories of 2016
A rundown of your favorite stories from the past year
Women gain new perspectives in BWCAW
Travel
Destination: Kayaking through Soo Locks near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
A seven-mile paddle between Lake Superior and Lake Huron on the St. Marys River